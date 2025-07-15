Man arrested, charged in case of Lewisville teen that was kidnapped

The Lewisville Police Department announced Tuesday morning the man that allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old female from Lewisville was arrested and charged.

Earl Lynn Wilder, 60, was charged with enticing a child with intent to commit a felony following an AMBER Alert late Saturday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Lewisville PD responded to a report of a missing child in the 1200 block of South State Highway 121 Business in Lewisville.

Officers began a search and an investigation once they arrived at the location. There, they obtained video evidence that helped them identify the suspect, Wilder.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, an AMBER Alert was sent out for the teen victim. An hour later, just after 6 a.m., officers located the victim and the suspect walking along the roadway together near the original search area.

The victim, who had physical and mental disabilities, according to police, was retrieved and Wilder was detained without incident.

According to officials, Wilder was arrested at the time on unrelated warrants and was taken to jail while police continued the investigation.

On Monday, detectives got a warrant for a charge related to the case that occurred over the weekend; enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

He is currently being held in the Denton County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and additional charges may be considered. To provide information in regards to this case, contact the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600 and ask to speak to Detective Loughry.