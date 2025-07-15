Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our July 2025 issue.

Dumont Creamery & Cafe, an Indian-inspired ice cream shop, is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd. #600, Northlake.

Top Hat Cleaners is now open at 3400 FM 407, Bartonville and 400 Flower Mound Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

The Aspen Gift House, a locally-owned gift and home décor boutique, is now open at 1500 Cottonwood Creek #160, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care is now open at 125 FM 407 #110, Argyle.

iCRYO, offering cryotherapy, IV drip, red light and body sculpting, is now open at 1601 Village Pkwy. #130, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Mexican Oak restaurant, from the owner of The Barrel in Bartonville, is now open in the former Barley & Board space at 100 W. Oak St., Denton.

Francesca’s, a women’s clothing store, has relocated to 1501 Cottonwood Creek #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Paris Baguette, a French bakery and café, is expected to open this month at 2000 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Blo Blow Dry Bar, a hair salon, is expected to open this month at 8131 Gateway Dr. #800, Argyle.

Maya Creamery, an Indian-inspired ice cream shop, is expected to open this month at 1260 Flower Mound Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, offering pet food and grooming, is expected to open this month at 1101 Shoal Creek #140, in The Shops at Highland Village.

The Back Nine Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expected to open this month at 3913 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Argyle Feed & Hardware at 1832 FM 407, Argyle, will relocate on Aug. 15 to 3450 Hwy 114, Fort Worth.

Nordstrom Rack is expected to open this fall in the former Market by Macy’s space at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Lightbridge Academy, a preschool, broke ground in May at 3201 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, and is expected to open in spring 2026.

CVS Pharmacy is expected to start construction in November and be completed in May 2026 on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs Rd. in Northlake.

The Dance Space, a dance studio, has closed its doors at 2800 Village Pkwy., Highland Village.

Fatburger/Round Table Pizza has closed its doors at 3701 FM 407 #500, Bartonville.

Everybody’s Got A Project (EGAP), a remodeling materials showroom, has closed its doors at 3105-A Justin Rd., Flower Mound.

Zoom Room Dog Training has closed its doors at 1842 Justin Rd, Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.