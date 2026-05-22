Argyle ISD wants more pencil to paper, less technology in classrooms

Argyle ISD wants to get back to the basics, offering students a learning experience that doesn’t rely so much on technology, especially for younger students.

During the district’s regular board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Courtney Carpenter explained the Hands-On, Minds-On plan, which outlines the district’s plans for a less technology-based curriculum for the 2026-2027 school year.

“You’re going to see, as parents and as students, a lot more pen and pencil to paper,” she said.

It’s a part of the district’s Collaborative Vision Plan, which will go into its second year for the upcoming school year.

“As we continue to implement our 5-year Collaborative Vision, we remain committed to ensuring that technology supports learning rather than replacing high-impact instructional practices,” said the district in a presentation.

At the end of the 2025-2026 school year, the district had already disabled Youtube and Wikipedia, as well as developed processes for reporting inappropriate websites.

It also started enforcing guidelines to reduce student screen time and access to other technology.

Next year, Carpenter said students in grades eight and below will not have take-home laptops, rather they will be distributed via a cart on campus.

“It’s very similar to how our elementary [campuses] already operate, so it won’t be a one-to-one device checkout,” she said.

Since middle schoolers will no longer have a device to take home, there will be no technology-based homework for students until they reach ninth grade.

In addition, the district is aiming to reduce screen time in the classroom even more, across all grade levels.

According to Carpenter, the team in charge of the plan has started collecting and creating physical learning materials, like workbooks, for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

Other hands-on materials include expanded science consumable and non-consumable lab materials for Kindergarteners through eighth-grade students, as well as hands-on activities for fifth grade.

The district hopes it will increase students’ writing and critical thinking skills.

“There will be a big emphasis on writing and critical thinking, with a K through eight writing plan, which will be expanding into the high school across all grade levels,” said Carpenter.

Part of that writing plan includes handwritten rough drafts and handwriting programs. The critical thinking side includes an increased focus on academic discourse and classroom discussions.

“Lots going on with that, but I think it’s very important for our families to know that’s what’s coming next year,” said Carpenter. “It is a change, but it is a change in the right direction, and it was an expectation as we were rolling out our Collaborative Vision Plan.”

According to the district, the workbooks cost up to $250,000 and there is an additional cost that comes with laptop carts.

Part of the cost will come from the district’s instructional materials allotment, which was increased by $105,000 due to the district being considered “high-growth,” and some will come out of bond money.

“It’s an investment, but it’s an investment for the right reasons,” said Carpenter. “There have been a lot of people working on it behind the scenes, but they’ve gotten a lot accomplished and ready to go for next year.”