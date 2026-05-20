Resilient Marauders continue remarkable playoff run

There’s a different feeling around Marcus baseball right now.

You can hear it before the first pitch from the booth high above the field. You can see it in the packed stands, in the dugout chatter between innings and in the way this team responds every time momentum starts to shift.

From a bird’s-eye view, the Marauders carry themselves like a team that knows its story isn’t finished yet.

And now, after 11 straight wins, Marcus is headed to the fourth round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs.

What makes this playoff run remarkable is not just how far Marcus has advanced. It’s how the team got here.

Just weeks ago, the Marauders were fighting simply to make the postseason. A critical sweep of district rival Coppell secured the final playoff spot, and since then, Marcus has transformed into one of the hottest teams remaining in the state bracket.

From the booth, the confidence has been impossible to miss.

There’s been a looseness to the offense, timely pitching in high-pressure moments, and a dugout energy that has steadily grown with each series win. Every inning seems to bring another player stepping into a key role, another defensive play, another clutch at-bat.

But this season has also carried challenges few programs ever anticipate.

Marcus has battled injuries to key pitchers throughout the year, forcing younger arms and depth pieces into bigger moments. The program also experienced a major transition last month when longtime head coach Jeff Sherman resigned during the season.

Sherman’s impact on Marcus baseball cannot be overstated. Over the years, he helped build one of the area’s premier programs and guided the Marauders to unprecedented heights last season with a trip to the state semifinal round, the deepest playoff run in school history.

From the booth, it’s been clear this team still carries much of the identity Sherman helped establish: toughness, composure and an expectation to compete deep into May.

In the wake of the transition, pitching coach Danny Kelly stepped into the interim head coaching role and helped steady the program during one of the most emotionally challenging stretches of the season. Rather than splintering, the Marauders responded by rallying together, continuing the playoff push with the kind of resilience that has now defined this postseason run.

Last year’s Marcus team saw its remarkable season end in the semifinal round against Tomball, which later advanced to the state championship game before falling to Kingwood. This year’s group now stands one series away from returning to that same stage.

And from the perspective of someone fortunate enough to call these games all season long, this run feels different because of everything the team has endured to get here.

The crowd has felt it too.

Each round has brought louder student sections, more families lining the fences and more momentum behind a team that continues to find ways to win.

High school playoff baseball in Texas has always carried a special atmosphere, and this Marcus group has given the community plenty of reasons to believe there may still be more baseball left to play.

The Marauders will need that support again this week at Dallas Baptist University.

For Marcus, the stakes are obvious. A trip to the state semifinal is on the line.

But for those who have watched this team closely all season, this playoff run has already become about something bigger: perseverance, belief and a clubhouse that keeps fighting long after many teams would have folded.

The Marauders will face Dallas Jesuit in a best-of-three regional series beginning Thursday at Dallas Baptist University. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 p.m., with Game 2 on Friday at 6 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will follow Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The winner advances to the state semifinal round.

By: Tony Lawrence