Argyle requests TxDOT adjust widening of FM 407 to protect rural areas

TxDOT plans to widen FM 407 through southern Denton County, which has become a headache for many commuters. However, Argyle believes the plans might be too big for the town’s liking.

The Texas Department of Transportation held a public hearing on Thursday, April 30, which explained its plans to widen 11.5 miles of FM 407 from the west side of Justin to the east side of Argyle.

It would expand FM 407 to a six-lane, divided roadway with pedestrian and bike accommodations throughout.

“This caused immediate concern when it came through our office because, we said, this doesn’t look like it matches the rural character of our town,” said Town Manager Mike Sims.

As a result, the Argyle Town Council approved an ordinance at a special meeting Monday evening, requesting TxDOT adjust its plans to protect the town’s rural feel.

In the ordinance, Argyle agreed with TxDOT’s plans for the roadway to be six lanes from I-35W until it reaches the new Argyle Middle School, which is being built just west of Cactus Canyon.

From there until FM 1830, the town requested FM 407 be a maximum of four lanes, with some added traffic calming elements and enhanced pedestrian crossings where the town hopes to build its Town Center District.

TxDOT also wants to shift FM 407 to the north just east of the intersection of FM 407 at Hwy 377, which the town believes will be dramatically impactful to the land owners in that area.

In addition, the town is requesting TxDOT add in free right turns and dual left turn lanes in all directions at the intersection of FM 407 and Hwy 377.

The town also wants the intersection of Stonecrest Road to be properly aligned as it crosses FM 407.

“That’s one of the most dangerous places we have,” said Mayor Ron Schmidt. “A lot of the time, you’re just taking your chances trying to get across.”

According to Sims, the town’s concern is the amount of land TxDOT will need to build a divided, six-lane roadway.

“An overly [large] median for expanding to six lanes in the future means an overly large right of way take,” he said. “Which is impactful to all of our rural living that happens from Myrtle Drive all the way to the east.”

The town also requested TxDOT focus on larger culverts and other methods to ensure drainage doesn’t become an issue as the road expands.

Schmidt said the town would also be tasked with maintaining the land TxDOT plans to build on.

“We’re currently mowing the right of way for TxDOT if we want it to look [good], so imagine a wide median, we would have to take care of that, as well,” he said. “It’s silly – and we couldn’t plant trees because if they widen in the future, we lose those trees.”

Currently, FM 407 going beyond Argyle to the east from FM 1830 to I-35E is four lanes, two in each direction.

According to Sims, TxDOT does not have the right of way there to expand FM 407 to six lanes in the future – another reason the town doesn’t believe it would be any use to do it through Argyle.

“Past FM 1830, there is no way to widen it to six lanes, so what’s the point,” said Schmidt. “We’re not planning on adding thousands of people to our community, it’s mostly for the west side.”

According to the town, the project is maybe 10 years or more out before construction starts, but Sims and Schmidt wanted to take action now before TxDOT gets set in its plans.

This project is separate from TxDOT’s FM 407 “Breakout Project” that is planned at the FM 407 intersection at I-35W, which aims to ease traffic as commuters try to cross, enter or exit I-35W.

TxDOT has not started the breakout project, yet, but Denton County broke ground on its “Micro Breakout” project in April that aims to help southern Denton County drivers now, while waiting on TxDOT to start its work.