Fabletics to offer giveaways, exclusive deals at Tanger grand opening

Southern Denton County residents now have another spot to grab their athleisure wear.

Fabletics, a leading activewear brand, opened its doors on Friday, May 8 at Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth, but it is celebrating its grand opening this weekend with big deals.

The store’s first day of business will be Friday. When the doors open, the first 100 shoppers that purchase $79 or more in merchandise will receive a free tote bag.

On Saturday, the first 100 shoppers with a purchase of $99 or more will receive free women’s bottoms or men’s shorts. There will also be complimentary drinks’ activities and exclusive VIP-only prizes.

The grand opening weekend wraps up Sunday with the first 100 shoppers with a purchase of $79 or more will receive a free accessory.

According to Tanger, Fabletics is known for stylish, high-performance activewear and accessories designed for workouts and everyday life.

The California-based gymwear brand was founded in 2013 as an online-only, subscription-based clothes business.

It is still subscription-based with VIP Members getting discounts on items that nonmembers pay full price for.

During the opening weekend, VIP members will get 60% off storewide and nonmembers will receive 50% off.

The brand started opening physical stores in 2015 and now has more than 100 across the nation.

Fabletics is located in a 2,800-square-foot unit located across from Polo Ralph Lauren.