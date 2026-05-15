Lantana Update – May 2026

Body Bionics is known for helping Lantana residents stay in shape, but once a month, they focus on something even more critical — saving lives.

With summer break approaching, instructors are encouraging residents to set aside time for first aid and CPR training, skills that can make the difference in an emergency.

Eric Johnson, a personal trainer and first aid instructor at Body Bionics, knows that firsthand. He and his wife originally took basic life support courses as a job requirement, but the training proved invaluable at home.

When their 3-year-old son began choking on a grape, Johnson sprang into action.

“I ran in, calmed down [my wife], got behind him and did three abdominal thrusts — the grape came up and he lived,” Johnson said. “That’s what inspired us to help people learn lifesaving measures and CPR.”

Now, Johnson teaches American Heart Association-certified basic life support classes at 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

The classes last about two hours, and participants receive certification online within two to three days.

Johnson said the training is especially important for parents, babysitters and those caring for older family members.

“I can’t stress it enough,” he said. “It’s a good thing for the whole family to know, even kids.”

He added that performing CPR or other lifesaving techniques before first responders arrive can significantly improve a person’s chances of survival.

“It’s often not a matter of if, but when,” Johnson said. “Medical professionals can do their job most effectively when someone is already doing CPR before they get there.”

Basic life support classes cost $55, while the Heartsaver course — which includes CPR, AED and basic life support training — costs $60.

For more information or to register, visit bodybionics.com.