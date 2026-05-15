FBI Dallas warns of violent online networks targeting children

Federal officers are warning parents about online networks that attempt to manipulate online users to harm themselves or others.

The FBI Dallas Office sent out a warning on Tuesday that a group referred to as “764” has been communicating with minors on popular online gaming and social media platforms, eventually coercing them into harming themselves and others.

According to officials, networks like 764 are operated around the world. The FBI is currently investigating more than 450 subjects who are tied to these networks and confirmed there have been operators found in North Texas.

“Some are driven by hatred, sexual gratification or a desire for chaos,” said the FBI in a press release. “Regardless of their motivation, they have a common target: children and other at-risk individuals.”

The FBI said the networks normally build a trust with social media users or gamers, leading them to share personal information and explicit pictures and videos.

Once the operators have the material, they use it to blackmail the victim into creating more content, often depicting escalating sexual and violent behavior.

“Members of these networks sometimes livestream this content,” said the FBI. “When victims refuse to comply, their pictures and videos are sent to the family members or made publicly available online.”

The operators might also coerce the victims by swatting, doxxing or vandalizing their homes.

FBI Dallas recently announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Austin Jan Sy Yatco of Plano, who allegedly forced minors to create child pornography of themselves.

He then allegedly distributed that content to a violent network similar to 764.

“Here in North Texas, FBI Dallas is aggressively investigating violent online network members and working with prosecutors to hold these criminals accountable,” said the FBI. “We are leveraging our expertise in fighting crimes against children and partnering with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as our international partners, to tackle this growing problem.”

The FBI recommends parents familiarize themselves with some potential warning signs that their children could be the victim of these violent online networks:

Sudden behavior changes such as dropping out of activities, becoming withdrawn, moody, or irritable, or changes in eating or sleeping habits.

Sudden changes in appearance, especially neglect of appearance or hiding specific body parts, for example, by wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather.

Scars, skin carvings, fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns or other wounds. These may appear in patterns, including names, numbers or symbols.

Unexplained or suspicious injury to a pet, or a pet uncharacteristically avoiding or fearing a child in your home.

Threatening to commit suicide, openly talking about death, not being wanted or needed, or not being around.

Unexplained gaming currency or gift cards, or items delivered to your home.

Law enforcement arriving at your home because of swatting or doxxing, or your home being vandalized.

Officials also urge parents to proactively talk to their children about the threat with the following tips:

Monitor your children’s online activities, including cell phone usage and make use of parental controls. Consider allowing internet access only while a trustworthy and responsible adult is nearby.

Don’t post personal information or family videos or photos online, which could be exploited.

Talk to your children about the risks of sharing personal information, images and videos online, or accepting friend requests or using video calls with people they do not know personally.

Reassure your children that they can come to you for help.

For more information, visit the FBI’s website. To call in tips or to offer information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit the FBI tip site.

“We remain determined to identify and stop those who target our children,” said the agency. “The public plays a vital role in identifying these criminals and their activities. Parents, teachers and guardians: We need your help to root out these criminals.”