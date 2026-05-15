Trusted pediatric provider brings care to Argyle and Northlake

A new Argyle pediatric clinic is bringing accessible, high-quality healthcare close to home.

18 & Under MD Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine—a trusted name in pediatric care with a long-established office in Flower Mound—has expanded to a second location in Argyle, offering families a convenient new option for their children’s medical needs. The goal is simple: provide consistent, trusted care for children, while making the experience as smooth as possible for parents.

The Argyle team consists of Dr. Kelly Lewis, Dr. Kim Burgess, Dr. Sarah Kowal and pediatric nurse practitioners Paul Boerger and Meghan Hoffmann.

One of the biggest benefits for local families is flexibility. Patients can choose to visit either the Argyle or Flower Mound office, making it easier to fit appointments into busy schedules or find availability when it matters most.

The Argyle clinic is located at 1000 Avalon Blvd., just minutes from Northlake, Harvest, Pecan Square, Avalon and many other neighborhoods.

With summer just around the corner, it’s a good time for families to think about seasonal health needs. Whether it’s staying hydrated during outdoor activities, preparing for camps and sports or simply making sure children are healthy and ready for a busy summer, a quick visit can go a long way. Before long, back-to-school season will follow. Annual physicals, immunizations and required medical forms are all part of that transition, and scheduling early can help avoid the late-summer rush.

Of course, regular wellness checkups remain essential. These visits give providers the opportunity to track growth and development while answering questions along the way.

With its new Argyle location, 18 & Under MD is making it easy for local families to access trusted pediatric care right here in their own community.

Contact 18 & Under MD at 972-691-1240 or 18andundermd.com.

(Sponsored content)