Marcus High School’s new girls basketball coach comes from district rival

Marcus High School has a new face leading the Lady Marauders basketball program, and he’s coming from less than four miles down the road.

David Watson left his position as an associate head coach with Lewisville High School’s boys basketball program to take over the girls program at Marcus, the school announced Monday.

“Coach Watson joins Marcus High School with a proven track of motivational leadership, character development and exceptional game strategy,” said Marcus Principal Cody Koontz.

With the Fighting Farmers, Watson helped lead the program to three playoff berths and two bi-district championships.

Before Lewisville, Watson spent time at Paschal High School in Fort Worth, where he led the Panthers to their first playoff berth in seven years.

He also served as an associate head coach at North Crowley High School, helping the Panthers on the south side of Fort Worth reach two regional semifinals and one quarterfinal.

Watson also helped Calvary Christian Academy a state championship while coaching there.

Marcus hopes Watson will lead the Lady Marauders to similar success.

“Throughout his career, Watson has demonstrated a clear ability to inspire teams to excel,” said Koontz. “His vision for Marcus Girls Basketball is deeply centered on accountability, teamwork and long-term program growth.”

The new coach picks up a program that finished fourth in 6A District 5 and reached the playoffs. However, the trip was short as the Lady Marauders were knocked out in the first round by Rock Hill 49-45.

“We are incredibly excited about the future of Marcus basketball under the leadership of Coach Watson,” said Koontz. “His commitment to building strong relationships, establishing a unified team culture and maintaining high expectations will undoubtedly leave a lasting, positive impact on our student-athletes.”

Watson holds a BS in sports management from Liberty University.