Denton man falls into Lewisville Lake, drowns while docking boat

A man drowned at Lewisville Lake over the Memorial Day weekend while docking a boat, authorities said.

Jeffrey Poarch, 43, was pronounced dead after officials said he fell into Lewisville Lake while trying to dock a boat with his brother near Eagle Point Marina Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., the Lewisville Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel responded to a drowning near the marina.

TPWD said Poarch and his brother were attempting to dock their boat when the victim fell into the water and was unable to get back on board or make it to the dock safely.

The operator of the boat was able to get Poarch back to shore, where CPR was started before first responders arrived.

When officials arrived, Lewisville FD located Poarch unconscious and began resuscitation efforts.

According to officials, CPR was performed on the man and he was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Poarch’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said TWPD in a statement.

Poarch is the latest victim of an often occurrence of drownings at lakes in southern Denton County.

In March, a 27-year-old man drowned at Grapevine Lake after he fell off a dock near Twin Coves Marina.