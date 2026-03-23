Man drowns near Twin Coves Marina at Grapevine Lake

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from Grapevine Lake after he fell off of a dock near Twin Coves Marina in Flower Mound Sunday evening.

According to officials, Jai Sharma and other boaters had returned the boat to the marina and gotten out onto the dock.

Witnesses said Sharma then went back to the boat for some reason, which is when they heard a splash.

The other boaters did a quick search for Sharma before calling 911 when they couldn’t locate him.

Crews with the Grapevine Fire Department recovered his body from the water.

Sharma was pronounced dead shortly after when the Flower Mound Fire Department transported him to a local hospital.

Texas Game Wardens in Denton County will continue to investigate the incident and thanked the first responders from Grapevine and Flower Mound for their assistance.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available,” said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Sharma’s loved ones during this difficult time.”