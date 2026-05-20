New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Highland Village

Southern Denton County residents will be soon be able to indulge in some Mediterranean cuisine.

Troy Bar & Grill plans to open at The Shops at Highland Village in the space previously occupied by Delhi 6, which recently expanded.

According to Troy Bar & Grill’s social media, the restaurant will serve Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and have a premium bar in an elegant atmosphere.

”A new destination for great food, crafted cocktails and unforgettable nights,” the restaurant said in social media.

The restaurant is currently hiring and planning its grand opening.