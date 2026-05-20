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Southern Denton County Business

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Highland Village

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village.

Southern Denton County residents will be soon be able to indulge in some Mediterranean cuisine.

Troy Bar & Grill plans to open at The Shops at Highland Village in the space previously occupied by Delhi 6, which recently expanded.

According to Troy Bar & Grill’s social media, the restaurant will serve Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and have a premium bar in an elegant atmosphere.

”A new destination for great food, crafted cocktails and unforgettable nights,” the restaurant said in social media.

The restaurant is currently hiring and planning its grand opening.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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