Delhi6 Indian cuisine opens doors at new, larger space in Highland Village

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar is officially open in the former Lost Colony space along Justin Road.

The Indian fusion restaurant made the move due to an increase in demand after serving the community for five years at The Shops at Highland Village.

“I’m glad we made the move because it was needed,” said owner VJ Jain. “And we’re excited to get the crew back in action.”

According to Jain, the larger space will open in phases that will eventually incorporate new features.

The bar is expected to open in the coming weeks and an expanded menu will soon include Indian-Chinese and other fusion items.

Some specialty items could include wraps, tacos, pizza and a new lineup of desserts, like cheesecake with unique Indian flavors.

There will also be a new lunch menu, which Jain said will cater to guests wanting a smaller meal that will allow them to quickly eat and be on their way.

Jain said he was looking at other space around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but decided it was best to stay in the community he has built a strong relationship with.

“We live here, so we wanted to be a part of the community,” he said. “People will drive for good food, but it’s hard to find this kind of community and recreate that strong bond.”

Delhi6 also has a new, finer look to it, creating an enhanced atmosphere that the community deserves.

However, the food, the service and the price will remain just as good.

“I can proudly say this is one of the finest looking restaurants in the area,” said Jain.

For more information on Delhi 6, visit the Indian fusion restaurant’s website.