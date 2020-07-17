Foodie Friday: Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar

One of my favorite parts about Foodie Friday over the years is how it’s opened my eyes to so many amazing types of cuisine – all of which can be found right here in our own backyard!

I’ll be the first to admit that until a couple of years ago, I was definitely a novice when it comes to Indian food, but have since grown to absolutely love it and all of the spices and flavors it incorporates.

So, when we found out that a couple of brothers who live in Highland Village were opening up a restaurant to bring the flavors they grew up eating here to their community, we were overjoyed!

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar opened literally days before COVID-19 shutdowns began and had to quickly adapt to all of the changes being thrown their way – plus open up a restaurant! They did a fantastic job offering curbside and takeout for customers and getting people to come in, try, and fall in love with their food.

If you’re unfamiliar with the food culture of India, Delhi6 refers to a zip code within Delhi, which could be equated to some of the most popular culinary neighborhoods here in Texas like Deep Ellum here in Dallas or 6th Street in Austin.

We had so much amazing and beautiful food while at Delhi6, so we thought we’d recap some of our favorites for you here.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with Indian cuisine, you’ve probably heard of Chicken Tikka Masala, so that’s a great option to start with at Delhi6. But we also love their Butter Chicken, which we found out is actually the original recipe that Chicken Tikka Masala is based off of. It just uses butter instead of cream.

We also love their Tandoori Chicken and their Seekh Kebab which is ground lamb blended with spices and cooked in the tandoori oven.

There are so many other fun Indian-food-with-a-twist items to try like their Taco ’bout Delhi Chicken, Delhi6 Fried Chicken, and their Delhi6 Wings.

We can’t wait for you to come meet brothers VJ and AJ at their beautiful Highland Village restaurant. Trust us when you say you’re going to leave with a full, happy stomach and a new love and appreciation for Indian food!

*Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar is located at 1700 Cottonwood Creek #110 Highland Village, TX 75077.