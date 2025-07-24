Flower Mound’s Prime Farm to Table shuts doors, chef teases new venture

After more than a decade serving locally-sourced cuisine, Prime Farm to Table Restaurant on FM 2499 in Flower Mound closed its doors for the final time on Saturday.

In a message to guests, Chef Chris Flahaven and his family thanked patrons for their support since the restaurant opened in 2014, quickly becoming known for its scratch-made dishes and commitment to sustainability.

“After 11 memorable years, Prime Farm to Table Restaurant has closed its doors,” the statement read. “It has been an honor to serve this community, and we are deeply grateful for your support and loyalty over the years. From our family to yours—thank you for making Prime Farm to Table a part of your lives. The friendships, celebrations, and everyday moments shared with you will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Flahaven said the decision to close marks both an ending and a new beginning.

“It’s just time and I want to push myself and my culinary career. Stay tuned for Chef Chris’ new adventure,” he said.

When the restaurant opened in 2014, Flahaven told The Cross Timbers Gazette that Prime Farm to Table was about “getting back to basics” by offering fresh, locally sourced ingredients from regional farms and ranches, crafted into seasonal dishes made entirely from scratch. That philosophy remained at the heart of the restaurant for 11 years, attracting a loyal following of diners and earning praise for its creative menu and farm-to-table approach.