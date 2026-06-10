New boutique store coming to former Painted Tree location in Highland Village

Local independent vendors will soon have a new place to set up shop in Highland Village.

The Collective Boutiques announced on social media Thursday it will be southern Denton County’s new marketplace for small shops with the opening of a Highland Village location.

It will figuratively, and literally, fill the void left by Painted Tree Boutique when the company suddenly closed all of its locations on a Tuesday in April, leaving vendors scrambling.

The Collective Boutiques will be the new anchor at Highland Village Town Center, in the same space that Painted Tree previously occupied.

According to The Collective Boutiques’ website, the company “brings independent shop owners together under one professionally managed roof.”

“The name was chosen intentionally, as it reflects the shop owners and small businesses we are proud to be offering homes to following the abrupt closing of The Painted Tree,” said The Collective Boutiques in a post to social media.

On its website, the company says it provides the space, staff, point of sale and marketing for boutique shop owners, and charges a flat 10% commission on all shop sales, which is collected at the end of the month.

To get into the boutique, a shop owner would have to put down one month’s rent, along with a 50% deposit, which is held and refunded within 30 days after a shop moves out.

Shop owners can expect a monthly statement with details, including gross sales, commission, rent and net payout.

The anticipation is building as we near the opening of new locations at The Collective Boutiques, set to bring beautiful experiences to our valued customers,” said the company in a social media post.

Highland Village will be one of the first expansion locations to open, alongside Franklin, Tennessee and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Other locations in Texas that are currently pending or in negotiation include Houston, Kingwood, Mansfield and Tyler.

The Collective Boutiques is also working to open stores in Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Alabama and Arizona.

For more information on The Collective Boutiques and to apply for space, visit the company’s website.