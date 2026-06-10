How to watch the World Cup in southern Denton County

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off matches Thursday, here are some places to go to watch the action without going too far from home.

Toca Social, The Colony

Toca Social in The Colony will host the community for each World Cup matchup, offering its unique entertainment of soccer-style games inside.

The concept debuted in March, just ahead of the World Cup craze.

A special “Watch-and-Play” event will be held for the United States Men’s National Team’s first match against Paraguay on Friday.

It will feature soccer legend Eddie Lewis, TOCA founder and former USMNT player, and Dallas Cowboys all-pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, an investor in TOCA who played soccer at the collegiate level.

“Fans and groups of all sizes are welcome to not only watch, but also engage in the sport, no matter the skill level,” said TOCA in a press release. “As North Texas is abuzz with the 2026 World Cup, TOCA Social launches the ultimate hub for soccer culture, blending immersive tech, interactive play, food, and fandom.”

River Walk, Flower Mound

A refreshed lineup of restaurants at the Flower Mound is prepared for World Cup watchers and those with other tastes.

El Guapos has the community covered for the first match of the tournament when Mexico faces off against South Africa with kick off at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Guests can enjoy taco Tuesday, along with other Mexican-style foods and cold beverages.

Underdogs will host a watch party Friday when USA faces Paraguay. Next door, Lone Star Prime will have live music from Hunter Hicks.

All the while, Vinifera Wine Lounge & Bistro will have deals throughout the week on wine bottles and charcuterie boards.

FC Dallas, Frisco

North Texas’ professional soccer franchise is hosting a free, all-out, 34-day festival just a short drive away from southern Denton County.

FC Dallas will host the event at Simpson Plaza, located in front of Frisco City Hall, and will feature live broadcasts of the games on big screens with multiple seating areas.

Live music, special appearances, giveaways, food vendors, beverages and interactive experiences will also be available.

For more info, visit the event’s website.

East Side, Denton

If fans are willing to travel a bit north, East Side, a beer garden in Denton, is set to host watch parties for Thursday’s matchups and three of USA’s fixtures, which occur Friday, June 12, Friday, June 19 and Thursday, June 25.

The games will be showed on the venue’s outdoor jumbo screen with food trucks as an option for dining.