First-of-its-kind soccer entertainment venue to debut at Grandscape

TOCA Social, a soccer entertainment and dining venue, will host a grand opening on Friday, March 6 to celebrate the debut of the concept at Grandscape in The Colony.

The concept features “Social Boxes” where guests can play games that don’t require cleats, jerseys or experience.

Similar to a golf range or batting cage, TOCA Social takes out the normal competition and makes soccer a social, game-like experience.

It was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup veteran and Major League Soccer player Eddie Lewis with a goal to make a globally-acclaimed soccer entertainment destination.

“TOCA was born from my obsession with the technical side of the game and the belief that a soccer ball should be at everyone’s feet,” said Lewis. “After seeing the incredible reception in the United Kingdom, bringing our [TOCA] Social flagship home to the U.S. – and specifically a soccer-rich market like Dallas – is a dream realized.”

It also serves as a training center for players to sharpen their skills with what Lewis calls “small ball” training.

The social boxes will deliver soccer balls that have technology that will track stats. TOCA hopes it will make the sport more accessible.

“Soccer is the ultimate unifier, but for too long, the ‘entry fee’ was being a pro-level athlete,” said Abby Wambach, former USWNT player and TOCA board member. “TOCA Social is changing that narrative. This Dallas-are flagship is where the next generation of American soccer culture is being built.”

Another part of the experience is the global street food menu that will feature Birria Tacos and Spicy Fried Chicken, paired with the bar’s signature Pitch Invader cocktail.

The venue will also be filled with TV screens for guests to enjoy live soccer matches.

“Our goal is to transform the game,” said Alex Harman, TOCA Social’s president. “Every element has been designed to make soccer the most social and accessible sport in Dallas.”

TOCA Social has partnered with Major League Soccer, furthering its goal to grow soccer play and fandom in the United States.

“We’ve created a place where the skill of the pros meets the energy of a world-class night out,” said Lewis.

Reservations are now available for guests to make at TOCA Social’s website.

The concept will launch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across parts of North Texas, as well as other cities in North America.

TOCA Football is one of the world’s leaders in soccer-focused technology. TOCA Social is the entertainment side of the company.