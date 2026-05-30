Highland Village Police Blotter

A shopper tried to make a timely exit from Walmart with an unpaid watch. When officers arrived, the suspect gave a fake name and birthdate — but police had the time to sort it out. He was arrested for failure to identify.

Tempers flared in the kitchen when restaurant staff got their utensils mixed up, leading to pushing, shoving and threats involving whatever was within arm’s reach. Officers responded and got everyone to simmer down.

A suspect attempted to hide in a Walmart restroom after spotting an officer, but a strong odor led police straight to him. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and banned from the store.

An antique item containing explosive material was safely detonated by the bomb squad at Copperas Branch Park after a resident discovered it. Nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officials said the incident was not criminal in nature.

A homeless man who had been drinking caused a disturbance inside Walmart, harassing employees and creating a scene. Officers later found him relaxing in the parking lot and arrested him for public intoxication — offering a one-night stay at the “Drunk Tank Inn.”

Teens from a previous incident returned to Walmart, again approaching customers and pretending to steal money from them with a tap of their phone. Officers intervened, and the teens were released to their parents — though one parent pickup came with a loud lecture that likely added a little extra interest.

A student at a local elementary school was reported for making threats toward classmates after another student revealed his crush.

Officers responded to a welfare check after a student was reported for smelling heavily of cat urine and discovered nearly 15 cats inside the home and several more outside on the porch. Animal control provided guidance to the family.

A man (not Cousin Eddie) was caught dumping his RV septic tank into a public sewer drain, claiming it was “just mud,” but officers said it didn’t pass the smell test.