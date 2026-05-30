Travel with Terri: A Father’s Day getaway on Florida’s historic coast

This Father’s Day, treat a special dad or father figure to a first‑class adventure on Florida’s Historic Coast. From golf and culture to fishing, wildlife and great dining, there’s no shortage of ways for Dad and the family to celebrate.

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is the kind of place that feels tailor‑made for a Father’s Day getaway—refined but relaxed, and home to some of the most storied fairways in the world.

It’s where the Atlantic breezes roll across immaculate greens, where golf history is measured in bold shots and bigger legends and where families can slow down long enough to savor a weekend that feels both elevated and easy.

Golf Greatness in Ponte Vedra Beach

If Dad lives to golf, he’ll love the internationally renowned courses in Ponte Vedra Beach.

He can play TPC Sawgrass, where legends like Jack Nicklaus, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have tested their mettle at THE PLAYERS® Championship. Even without the tournament crowds, taking a shot at the iconic 17th Island Green is an unforgettable experience—equal parts thrill and intimidation. We could not believe we were finally seeing this epic course in person. It was a surreal experience.

What many visitors don’t realize is just how accessible this legendary place is. TPC Sawgrass welcomes the public with a warmth that surprises first‑timers. Volunteer‑led golf course tours (the cost is simply a donation) offer an insider’s look at the fairways, stories and signature holes that define the course.

The clubhouse tours are just as impressive, guiding guests through hallways lined with decades of PLAYERS Championship memorabilia. Afterward, the clubhouse restaurant and bar offer sweeping views of the greens, and the gift shop is a must‑visit for high‑quality apparel and keepsakes.

Culture, Dining, and Coastal Charm

Ponte Vedra Beach also has a cultural side worth exploring. The newly renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall hosts an impressive lineup of intimate, high‑quality performances that feel far bigger than the venue’s size. It’s a local favorite for touring artists and special events.

For dinner, Valley Smoke BBQ stands out as a can’t‑miss experience. This upscale, waterfront restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway serves exceptional smoked meats and craft cocktails in a polished, welcoming setting. It’s a local favorite—and for good reason. This Texas girl was impressed!

The town itself ties everything together.

Ponte Vedra is picturesque in an effortless way, with quiet streets, elegant coastal homes and a touch of Southern charm. It’s small, beautiful and ideal for families looking to slow down and reconnect.

History Comes Alive in St. Augustine

As the longest European-occupied settlement in the United States, St. Augustine is recognized as the nation’s oldest city. For dads like ours who appreciate history, St. Augustine delivers at every turn. The city’s centuries‑old landmarks offer an immersive look at America’s past, starting with the imposing Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. Nearby, the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park blends legend and archaeology, inviting visitors to explore the site where Spanish explorers first made contact with the Timucua people.

On the National Register of Historic Places is the fascinating Villa Zorayda. It is a reproduction of a portion of the Moorish Castle, the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain.

And just across the street, art and architecture lovers will appreciate the Lightner Museum, housed in Henry Flagler’s former Alcazar Hotel, with its eclectic collections and stunning Gilded Age design. Facing the Lightner Museum is the magnificent Flagler College. It offers guided tours of its historic Ponce de León Hotel—an architectural masterpiece filled with Tiffany-stained glass and carved woodwork. This might be my favorite stop. It has a fascinating history and gives visitors a taste of the opulent Gilded Age.

For something more playful, the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum showcases one of the world’s largest collections of authentic pirate artifacts, while Potter’s Wax Museum—America’s first—adds a touch of nostalgia and whimsy. Here, you can even see how they create wax people. It’s a little creepy but very intriguing!

And then there are the streets themselves. St. Augustine’s historic district, with its narrow lanes, coquina buildings and Mediterranean balconies, carries a distinctly European feel.

Wandering these walkable blocks—lined with cafés, boutiques and centuries‑old courtyards—feels like stepping into another world. Two of my favorites not to be missed are: St. George Street a pedestrian-only street lined with restaurants, shops, attractions and immersed in history.

And Aviles Street, which is the oldest street in America. Fun fact!

Outdoor Adventures Along the Coast

Florida’s Historic Coast is a natural playground for dads who love being outdoors. With miles of inland channels and Atlantic shoreline, it’s easy to spend a day on the water. Drum Man Charters offers inshore trips for red drum and sheepshead, while Fishhardy Charters and Brian Walker Fishing Charters head offshore for snapper and grouper. For something more relaxed, the Schooner Freedom’s sunset sail delivers ocean breezes and a laid‑back way to take in the scenic coastline.

Animal lovers can swim with dolphins at Marineland, the world’s oldest oceanarium or visit the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park to see Galapagos tortoises and massive saltwater crocodiles—plus a zipline course that soars above the exhibits. This was quite the adventure!

Just across the bridge, the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum rises in its iconic black‑and‑white spiral on Anastasia Island. After exploring maritime exhibits, the climb up 219 steps rewards families with sweeping views of Matanzas Bay and the Atlantic—a shared accomplishment that becomes part of the trip’s story.

Nearby, Anastasia State Park offers four miles of undeveloped shoreline ideal for long walks, swimming, surfing or simply settling into a beach chair with the ocean breeze. Rentals for bikes, surfboards, sailboats and beach gear make it easy to explore the dunes or paddle out for postcard‑worthy views of the lighthouse from the water.

Live Music and Nightlife

Dad can also enjoy a memorable night out filled with live music in St. Augustine. The Colonial Oak Music Park is a hidden gem with a laid‑back Old Florida atmosphere and performances ranging from bluegrass and folk to ’80s throwbacks and comedy acts. The Waterworks hosts intimate shows as well, including an upcoming performance by bluesman Guy Davis. And for big‑name acts, the award‑winning St. Augustine Amphitheatre delivers.

Claypool Gold—featuring Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade and The Claypool Lennon Delirium—takes the stage June 19, followed by country music star Vince Gill on June 27.

Whether Dad is chasing a bucket‑list golf moment, reeling in a big catch, exploring centuries of history or simply savoring good food with the people he loves, Florida’s Historic Coast offers a Father’s Day getaway that feels both memorable and meaningful.

From the refined calm of Ponte Vedra Beach to the vibrant culture and deep history of St. Augustine, this stretch of shoreline delivers experiences that invite families to slow down, reconnect, and celebrate Dad in a place where moments are making family memories for a lifetime.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.