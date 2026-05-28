More retail opportunities coming to Harvest community

Retail demand is high within the Harvest community as another retail shopping center is expected to rise along Old Justin Road.

The new center will be located right across from Argyle West Elementary School.

According to real estate agency SVN Versus Commercial, the 18,000-square-foot shell building, dubbed 5:18 Plaza, is expected to offer neighborhood services.

SVN is in talks with multiple tenants, but said it wouldn’t be able to release any information on them until the deals are finalized.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

The agency said 5:18 Plaza will be finished out with “Class-A exterior elevations, catching every eye that passes,” rather than basic exteriors as seen at most strip centers.

Another commercial building within Harvest continues a trend that started with Harvest Town Center – a big interest in retail in the Harvest community.

Recently, the Tom Thumb-anchored retail center added major chains like European Wax Center, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Mo’ Bettahs fast-casual Hawaiian food and Bank of America.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex is expected to open at Harvest Town Center in August.

The western side of I-35W that includes Harvest, located within Argyle’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, and Northlake is set to see an increase in development.

Just a few miles northwest of the new shopping center on Old Justin Road lies 128 acres of Northlake land that Argyle ISD purchased in November 2025.

According to Northlake Mayor Brian Montini, the land is zoned for larger residential sites and a school proposal isn’t guaranteed to be approved.

However, the purchase indicates the scarcity of land available for Argyle ISD as well as the increasing demand for development in the area.