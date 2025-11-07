Montini: Open communication key to building a stronger Northlake–Argyle ISD partnership

First, I want to express my appreciation to Argyle ISD for its efforts to engage with the Town of Northlake and even myself in discussions about local issues. Building a strong partnership between the district and the town is important for the success of our community, and I value the opportunity to work together toward shared goals.

Regarding the recent land purchase near The Ridge and Robson Ranch Road, I would like to share some concerns. When Argyle ISD initially approached the town about this site, we understood the meeting to be a preliminary discussion with one district staff member. Our team was surprised when the superintendent and a board member attended, as this was not communicated in advance. Had we known the level of representation, I would have attended personally. Clear communication is essential, and I believe this situation highlights an opportunity for improvement and I am very disappointed that the district was not clear in their request for a meeting.

During the meeting, our staff explained that the proposed site is not compatible with Northlake’s Comprehensive Plan, current zoning, and existing infrastructure. The area is zoned Rural Residential, which requires five-acre minimum homesites and typically relies on septic systems. Sewer infrastructure is limited at this location. Additionally, the site is located approximately 2,000 feet from the district’s boundary, making it one of the least central options for a future site.

I later spoke with a board member to reiterate these concerns. Our residents purchased property in this area with the understanding that it would remain low-density and protected from commercial or high-density development. Under current zoning, a school would require a Special Use Permit (SUP), and approval is not guaranteed.

While I understand the challenges Argyle ISD faces in securing property for future growth, I am disappointed that these compatibility issues were not given greater consideration. Northlake has contributed to district growth primarily through The Ridge and part of Canyon Falls, while Harvest remains outside our growth plan. My responsibility is to uphold our town’s vision and protect the interests of our residents.

I want to be clear: my goal is not conflict but collaboration. I believe we can work together to identify solutions that meet the district’s needs while respecting Northlake’s long-term plans. I welcome continued dialogue and a more strategic approach to future site selection.

I look forward to finding a path forward that strengthens our partnership and serves the district in a way that is compatible with the plans we have had for over a decade.

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini