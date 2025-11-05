Argyle ISD buys 128 acres of land in Northlake for new campus

Argyle ISD announced on Monday it purchased 128 acres of land in Northlake as part of the district’s plans to accommodate future growth.

The property is located “on the south side of Robson Ranch Road in the northwest section of the district, just northwest of Jane Ruestmann Elementary,” according to the district.

“We continue to plan strategically to accommodate the rapid growth in our community,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter said. “Purchasing land allows us to prepare for future enrollments growth and continue providing the high-quality learning environments our families expect in Argyle ISD.”

According to Argyle ISD, the land is expected to become the future site of a secondary campus.

It is one of two recent land purchases for the district. The other is 50 acres that was purchased in Furst Ranch along Hwy 377 and will be the location of an elementary and middle school in the future.

Funding for the land purchases was included in Proposition A of the 2025 voter-approved bond, which was prioritized by the community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee.