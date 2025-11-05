DCTA connections improving accessibility for Denton County

By the Denton County Transportation Authority

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) now provides an easy transportation option for Denton County residents traveling to DFW International Airport, thanks to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)’s recent launch of the Silver Line. The connection between the A-train and the DART Silver Line makes it more accessible for locals to reach one of the busiest airports in the country without the trouble of driving or steep parking fees.

“With the A-train connecting to the DART Green Line at Trinity Mills, and a short trip to Downtown Carrollton to board the Silver Line, we have reached a significant milestone in improving public transit options for our member cities,” said Paul Cristina, CEO of DCTA. “We are excited to be part of a regional transit system that offers Denton County a sustainable transportation option to reach DFW Airport.”

With the new service, a trip starting at Highland Village/Lewisville Lake Station connecting to the Green Line and then the Silver Line to DFW Terminal B would only cost $12 one-way on a regional, single-day pass.

In contrast, parking costs at DFW range from $14 to $32 per day, and some require taking a shuttle to the terminal, which can add unnecessary stress. DCTA is pleased to be part of a transit solution that provides travelers with options.

However, DCTA knows it can be even better and is working to make it so. The DCTA Board recently green-lighted a significant engineering effort that, once constructed, will enable the A-train to extend to Downtown Carrollton. That extended A-train corridor will provide travelers with a single transfer from the A-train to the Silver Line, saving significant time on the transit journey and ensuring the A-train is available for more time throughout the day. Planners anticipate that the service will be in place within the 2030 timeframe.

DCTA is dedicated to offering an efficient and affordable alternative to driving that delivers on its mission of getting people where they need and want to go for work, play and life. The agency congratulates DART and its Member Cities on their significant achievement in launching the Silver Line service and looks forward to the ways it will improve connectivity for DCTA’s Member Cities and broader Denton County residents.

For more details on travel schedules and connections to DFW International Airport, visit dcta.net.

(Sponsored content)