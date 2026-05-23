Marcus Magic continues with 7th-inning rally over Jesuit

By: Tony Lawrence

My voice still hasn’t fully recovered from Friday night.

By the time the final strike crossed the plate at the stunning Horner Ballpark at Dallas Baptist University, thousands of people were already on their feet, many of them long before the pitch was even thrown. Marcus and Dallas Jesuit fans packed the grandstands shoulder-to-shoulder, students lined the railings beyond left-center field and the Marauder student section refused to sit down all evening.

This wasn’t just a high school baseball game; it was a summer playoff classic in the making. And the Marauders were about to deliver a masterpiece.

The mighty Marauders rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning before shutting the door in the bottom half to defeat Dallas Jesuit 5-4 Friday night, completing a two-game sweep in the Region I-6A Finals and sending Marcus back to the UIL state semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Marcus jumped out early with a 3-0 lead behind sharp at-bats, aggressive offense and a quality start from senior Cesar Bustamante on the bump. Freshman Ellis Seideman helped spark the scoring with an early double, while Braden Gulick and Tucker Roberson each delivered RBI production to build momentum.

The Marauders added another run in the third inning when Easton Mitchell drove home Austin Allen, and for a while, Marcus appeared fully in control.

For a few moments, though, baseball itself paused.

Just before 7 p.m., baseball took a backseat. The noise inside the park nearly vanished as Taps echoed from the nearby Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, a nightly tradition that strikes a deeply personal chord for every fan with a loved one resting there. After innings filled with chants, cowbells, shakers and constant energy, the silence somehow made the atmosphere feel even bigger.

Then the game resumed, and Jesuit answered with the kind of push expected from a 30-win team playing to save its season.

The Rangers stormed back in the middle innings, scoring four runs and eventually carrying a 4-3 lead into the seventh and final inning. With three outs standing between Jesuit and a decisive Saturday Game 3, the pressure inside the ballpark was palpable.

And then Marcus responded the way it has all postseason long—with grit, guts and a whole lot of swagger.

Senior Brady Moore reached base and aggressively stretched a hit into a triple after a Jesuit misplay. Allen followed with another hit to place runners on the corners, bringing Mitchell to the plate in the biggest moment of the night.

On the first pitch he saw, the recent Utah Valley commit drove a ball deep down the right-field line for a two-run triple that flipped the game and ignited the Marcus crowd behind the dugout.

Suddenly, the Marauders were three outs away from the Final Four.

Junior Jameson Mayfield, already one of Thursday night’s heroes after delivering the walk-off hit in Game 1, took the mound to close it out. After Jesuit opened the inning with a single, Mayfield settled in and struck out two batters to end the game and unleash another torrent of celebration from the Marcus faithful.

The emotion afterward said everything.

Players spilled out of the dugout into a wild dogpile behind the mound. Marcus students sprinted onto the field to celebrate with the team (I still don’t think they’ve sat down). Families embraced and tracked down their player on the turf for hugs, photos and the chance to feel the victory under their own feet.

And honestly, maybe that’s part of what has made this run feel so special.

A month ago, Marcus was simply trying to fight its way into the postseason. A sweep of Coppell secured the final playoff spot. Since then, the Marauders have done nothing but win.

Four playoff rounds. Four sweeps. Thirteen straight victories.

What longtime head coach Jeff Sherman started, interim head coach Danny Kelly and his staff now carry forward—flawlessly.

Sherman helped elevate Marcus baseball into one of the premier programs in North Texas and guided the Marauders to the deepest playoff run in school history last season. Kelly and the coaching staff have kept the team steady through a physically and emotionally demanding spring, and the players have responded by playing their best baseball when it matters most.

Now comes a familiar challenge.

For the second straight year, Marcus will meet Tomball in the state semifinals. Last season, Tomball ended the Marauders’ historic run before eventually falling to Kingwood in the state championship game.

This year, Marcus gets another opportunity.

Standing in the middle of that roaring crowd, one thing became undeniably clear: this community believes in this team, and the magic isn’t over yet.

So no, my voice hasn’t recovered from Friday night. And if it takes a few more weeks to get it back, that is perfectly okay with me.