New coffee shop in Northlake off to a hot start

Northlake residents have a new place to get a morning brew, but it might be bit hard to actually get a taste.

Function Coffee Co. opened its doors along FM 407 in Northlake and has started off so hot, the shop has sold out of all its prepped coffee this week.

“Y’all… You’ve sold us out EVERY DAY we’ve been open,” said the shop in a post to social media. “THANK. YOU. We could never have imagined this response, this support, this literal movement. It’s truly surreal.”

The shop will be closed over Memorial Day Weekend in order to roast beans and prepare enough coffee to reopen Tuesday.

According to the shop’s website, Function Coffee Co. was born after one of the founders, Tony, perfected the craft of coffee roasting while working in shops around New York and Los Angeles.

He ventured out on the coffee journey after an early memory of being served at his grandparents’ house in Beeville, Texas.

Tony returned to Texas, set up a more eco-friendly roaster and started Function Coffee Co. – a place the site says is open to all.

“Coffee should make your day better, not make you feel judged,” reads the website. “Function Coffee Co. exists to make specialty coffee welcoming to everyone—through the drinks we craft, the space we create and the community we serve right here in Northlake and the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area.”