Flower Mound freshman launches first JustServe Club in Lewisville ISD

By Carolynn Spencer

Most freshmen are still finding their place at a new school, but 15-year-old Tucker Linton decided to build something instead — a JustServe club at Flower Mound High School, believed to be the first of its kind in Lewisville ISD.

Linton, a Flower Mound resident and freshman at FMHS, recently launched the club with the goal of helping students build friendships while serving others in their community.

The Flower Mound club is part of a growing network of JustServe school clubs across the United States. Almost 300 student-led clubs operate nationwide, helping students connect through service while addressing needs in their local communities. Clubs are student-led and supported by a faculty advisor, while local JustServe specialists help connect students with meaningful service opportunities and community partnerships.

According to JustServe, high school clubs are designed to help students discover service opportunities, develop leadership skills and strengthen connections within their communities. Participation is free, and clubs are supported by a faculty sponsor and local JustServe volunteers.

Linton said the idea for the club came after learning there were no JustServe clubs in Lewisville ISD, despite several already operating at schools in the Dallas area. He was intrigued by the opportunity to bring one to Flower Mound High School.

Local JustServe coordinator Nicole Couch said student service clubs can help young people recognize the impact of helping others.

“JustServe school clubs help students discover that even small acts of service can make a meaningful difference,” she said. “They create opportunities for young people to lead with kindness, strengthen their communities and learn the joy that comes from helping others.”

Couch helped Linton set up and register the club, after which he focused on recruiting members and securing a faculty sponsor — something he knew would be a significant commitment.

His geometry teacher, Ms. Chaple, agreed to serve in the role. Sponsors attend meetings and service projects, helping guide students as the club grows.

While some JustServe clubs meet once a month, Linton wanted the FMHS chapter to meet twice a month so members could build stronger friendships.

“This is a unique way to spend time together, especially with people who wouldn’t typically do so,” he said. “There are people involved from different grades, ethnicities, faiths and friend groups.”

The club currently includes about 15 students, and Linton hopes participation will grow to 20–25 members next year as it expands to include students from all grade levels and additional service opportunities off campus. He describes this school year as a “ramp-up year.”

“I’m super glad that I did it,” said Linton. “The first few meetings took the most work, but now that I have seven officers, they help me out and it’s easier.”

Officers help with responsibilities such as recruitment and communications.