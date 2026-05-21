Revolving sushi bar now open in Denton’s Rayzor Ranch

A popular sushi restaurant chain with a revolving sushi bar is now open at Rayzor Ranch in Denton.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar hosted a grand opening on Friday, where the first 150 seated guests received a free t-shirt.

The new restaurant is located at Rayzor Ranch Town Center in Denton, along I-35 after the merge.

Kura is a nationwide chain known for its innovative revolving sushi bar, which circulates sushi around the restaurant for guests to grab as it comes by.

“Kura Revolving Sushi Bar combines authentic Japanese cuisine with interactive dining, as guests enjoy a whimsical journey of flavors with more than 100 dishes available served on a two-layered conveyor belt system, enhanced by drink delivery robots and prizes,” said the restaurant in a press release.

According to the restaurant, the dishes are covered with a lid that allows for ventilation, but protects from airborne exposure.

In addition to sushi, the restaurant also serves authentic Japanese cuisine and aims to deliver a joyful dining experience.

“Utilizing advanced innovation to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service,” said Kura in a press release. “Inclusive of sushi, sashimi, tempura, noodles, desserts and more, made with high-quality ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners.”

Guests can also order food from a touch panel on the table, which will call for food to be delivered on a faster express belt.

Another unique part of the Kura Sushi dining experience is the reward system. According to a press release, the Bikkura Pin Prize system allows guests to earn rewards for putting their plates in the return slot.

“The Bikkura Pon Prize System is an integral part of Kura’s innovative and interactive dining experience,” said the brand. “The touch panel registers the number of sushi plates dispensed into the plate disposal slot.”

After every five plates, a short animation plays on the table’s touch screen. After 15, 25 and every 15 plates after, a prize will be dispensed from the prize machine.

The chain has more than 80 locations in 22 states and Washington D.C.

Kura’s United States branch of the company was established in 2008 when Japan-based Kura Sushi, Inc. expanded into the U.S.

The Rayzor Ranch location will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.