Argyle voters say yes to $423M in school bonds for growing district

Argyle ISD voters approved the $423,170,000 bond proposal that included both Propositions A & B in the Saturday, May 3, Bond Election.

Proposition A passed by 65.73% and 2,467 votes. This proposition includes Elementary #6, Middle School #2, Middle School #4 design, Elementary School #5 Construction Escalation, Land Acquisition & Offsite costs, Capital Improvements, Buses & Technology Infrastructure.

This proposition allows the district to provide classroom capacity to accommodate the district’s rapid enrollment growth. The district is expected to reach nearly 12,000 students in 2035. Argyle ISD currently has 6,200 students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Proposition B passed by 56.79% and 2,125 votes and includes a baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls. This will allow AHS teams to practice and play at their home campus when the district transitions to two high schools in the 2027-2028 school year.

“What an incredible message of support our community sent today,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter said. “We are so grateful to the Argyle ISD families, staff, community, partners and businesses who responded in this election by going to the polls, making their voice heard in protecting and preserving the tradition of academic and extracurricular excellence of this wonderful district. This bond proposal paves the way for the continued success as a destination district for decades to come.”

“Amazing day and future for all of Argyle ISD,” School Board President Sam Slaton said. “Our community has spoken, and that voice has loudly said it supports the students of this district! Words cannot justly describe the gratitude we as a district have, for not only its supporters but the countless hours of dedication from those who poured into making this a successful bond. We are excited that, through the passage of these bond propositions, the district can continue to focus on upholding our standard of excellence in our rapid growth environment. This community has spoken loudly in its support for these bond propositions, for our students’ wellbeing, and for the vision of where we will continue to soar!”

The bond proposal was constructed by the community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee. The 30-member committee, which included parents, staff and community, met during the fall and studied demographics, facilities and finances in constructing a revised bond proposal from 2024.

The bond proposal will maintain the current tax rate for voters. The Argyle ISD School Board will canvass the votes at the Monday, May 19 regular School Board meeting.

Proposition A – $393,735,000

Elementary School #5 (Construction Escalation)

Elementary School #6

Middle School #2

Middle School #3 (planning & design only)

Capital Improvements – Hilltop Elementary, Sixth Grade Center, Argyle Middle School

Argyle High School Hallway Connector

Land

Buses

Technology Infrastructure

Proposition B – $29,435,000