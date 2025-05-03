The early voting results for southern Denton County races are in

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Denton County Elections Office released unofficial early voting results for races in southern Denton County.

Below are the unofficial results, starting with school district board of trustees and propositions. This story will be updated throughout the evening as more results are released.

Argyle ISD Proposition A

Set to pass with a vote count of 1,823 FOR and 971 AGAINST.

Argyle ISD Proposition B

Set to pass with a vote count of 1,604 FOR and 1,181 AGAINST.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Tanya Wright leads with 4,443 votes against Julie A. Greenawalt’s 2,495.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 5

Charles R. Stafford leads with 3,947 votes against Phyliciá Anderson’s 2,872.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 (At-large)

Sheila Taylor leads with 3,970 votes against Ryan Echols 1,733.

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Jeff Dearing leads with 1,111 votes against Joe Washam’s 853.

Town of Argyle Mayor

Ronald Schmidt leads with 616 votes against Chad Sheddy’s 188.

Town of Argyle Proposition A

Set to pass with a vote count of 418 FOR and 391 AGAINST.

Town of Copper Canyon Mayor

Jeff Mayer leads with 215 votes against incumbent Ron Robertson’s 71.

Town of Copper Canyon Place 4

Janae Newton leads with 202 votes against incumbent Dale Andrews (76) and Shawn Gaudet (3).

Town of Flower Mound Proposition A

Set to pass with 1,965 votes FOR and 1,180 AGAINST.

Town of Flower Mound Proposition B

Set to pass with 2,298 votes FOR and 850 AGAINST.

City of Justin Place 2

Tomas Mendoza leads with 91 votes against Scott Kasper’s 73.

City of Justin Proposition A

Set to pass with 71 votes FOR and 96 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition B

Set to pass with 137 votes FOR and 29 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition C

Set to pass with 91 votes FOR and 72 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition D

Set to pass with 143 votes FOR and 22 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition E

Set to pass with 100 votes FOR and 58 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition F

Set to pass with 103 votes FOR and 58 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition G

Set to pass with 122 votes FOR and 41 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition H

Set to pass with 149 votes FOR and 15 votes AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition I

Set to pass with 153 votes FOR and 13 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition J

Set to pass with 144 votes FOR and 20 AGAINST.

Town of Northlake Place 6

Josh Pezzuto leads with 235 votes against Argel Flores’s 115.

Check back for updates throughout the evening as election-day results come in.