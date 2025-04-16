Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Town Council Place 4

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Town Council, Place 4 (2-year term)

Dale L. Andrews, 86 (i)

City/Town of residence: Copper Canyon

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 17 years

Current occupation: Retired

Education: Architectural Draftman, Map Drafting degrees

Tulsa technical College Tulsa, Oklahoma

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: Two terms on the Copper Canyon Town Council

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice?Continually making a difference. With experience running my own companies in construction and having to make payroll have been great benefits in watching the Town’s monies and procedures.

Mission statement: I would like to see the town’s ordinances and policies reviewed to make them more user-friendly. That way, when developers or individuals start the process it’s easy to navigate and understand.

Janae Newton, 47

City/Town of residence: Copper Canyon

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 10 years

Current occupation: Business Owner

Education: I am a proud graduate of Indiana State University and earned my degree in Psychology with a focus in Statistics and Research, graduating summa cum laude as a Presidential Merit Scholar.

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have volunteered for Lewisville ISD in my children’s schools working on various committees, helped secure financial contracts and several large-scale school initiatives. I have also volunteered with National Charity League, Christian Community Action in Lewisville, the Kid’s Eat Free Program and Miracle League, which provides children with disabilities the chance to participate in sports. In church, I have led the music program for Vacation Bible School and taught children’s Sunday School.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As I meet neighbors and hear their hopes for Copper Canyon’s future, I understand

concerns about growth and change. I will be a strong voice, ensuring development respects our town’s character, Master Plan and community vision. Conversations with longstanding residents and new families strengthen my commitment to preserving our rural charm while planning responsibly for the future. I believe in open, accountable leadership that puts residents first.

Mission statement: I am committed to protecting Copper Canyon’s past and future by preserving our country charm, honoring community values and ensuring responsible growth that aligns with our Master Plan. My goal is to safeguard what makes our town special while planning thoughtfully for future generations.

Candidate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newton4place4cc

(Note: Shawn Matthew Gaudet is listed as a candidate on the Copper Canyon election filing site, but did not respond to a questionnaire)