Watermere Phase II site plan approved by Flower Mound P&Z Commission

The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for a second phase of Watermere senior-living villas in its April meeting.

In November, the Town Council approved a change to the original plans for Watermere Phase II, which was zoned for office space. Instead, due to growing demand for rental spaces for seniors, the development shifted to more housing.

The plan presented to Flower Mound P&Z showed the area where the nine new, one-story buildings would be built, north of the current Watermere building, directly accessing Dixon Lane.

Some renderings for the new villas were also presented at the meeting. They show concepts of what the “twoplex”-style and “fourplex”-style buildings will look like.

Watermere plans to build 24 villas on the 3.38-acre tract, totaling around 57,000 square feet.

The item was previously approved by the Town Council, so the presentation was mainly to get feedback from the commission on the site plan and ensure it met the Town’s regulations and urban design standards.

The item was approved unanimously with no deliberation.

“It looks great,” said one of the commissioners.

The next step is to bring the site plan to Town Council. After that, the applicant will bring back a development plan with plats, a more detailed mapping of the development, to get approved.