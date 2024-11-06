Flower Mound Council approves new villas for Watermere

The Flower Mound Town Council voted on Monday night to approve 24 new villas at Watermere, a senior living community south of Dixon Lane, east of FM 2499.

The second phase of construction for Watermere was originally supposed to have new office buildings on the north end of the property. Instead, with a growing waitlist, Watermere decided to pivot to building more residential space on the 3.38-acre tract. The new construction project calls for 24 villas spread out among nine one-story buildings, totaling nearly 57,000 square feet.

Town Council members said they thought the proposed development was a good fit for the area.

“This is an easy one,” Councilman Adam Schiestel told the applicants. “Thanks for listening, and bringing us what we asked for.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the zoning and Master Plan amendments to allow for the new villas.