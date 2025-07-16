Texas Motor Speedway to host drive-in movie benefitting Hill Country Flood victims

A drive-in screening of the new, live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” will be shown at Texas Motor Speedway and the profits will go straight to victims of the Hill Country Floods.

The event was organized by Speedway Children’s Charities of Texas, which partnered with Universal Pictures to donate the movie, allowing all profits to go to flood relief efforts.

“The recent floods have left a heartbreaking path of destruction across central Texas and our continued thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” said SCC-Texas Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “Thanks to our partners and speedway staff volunteering to assist with the event, every dollar raised will go directly to the flood relief efforts.”

Admission will be a minimum donation of $20 per car. Proceeds will be sent to the Community Foundation of Hill Country, which is one of the primary organizations leading the relief efforts. They focus on supporting children and their families affected, according to the SCC-Texas press release.

Fans will be able to access the infield to watch the movie, which will be shown on “Big Hoss,” the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America.

Gates will open for the event at 7 p.m. and entry will be through the speedway’s South Tunnel off of Highway 114. SCC-Texas will start be accepting cash and card for admission on movie night.

Moviegoers can also sign up in advance on SCC-Texas’s website.

The movie will start at 8 p.m.

“This benefit drive-in movie will be more than just a night out – it is a way for our community to come together with purpose,” said Chaney. “We hope families and neighbors from all over will join us to show way it truly means to stand Texas strong.”

Speedway Children’s Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $12.4 million in funding to non-profit organizations supporting children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties since 1997.

To learn more about the event, visit the press release on Texas Motor Speedway’s website.

About the movie

The live-action rendition of “How to Train Your Dragon” features 18-year-old Dallas-native Mason Thames as young Viking Hiccup, the main character of the movie.

On the Isle of Berk, where vikings and dragons are bitter enemies, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared dragon. As an ancient threat emerges, their unlikely friendship will become the key to forging a new future.