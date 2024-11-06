Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Learn more about future Flower Mound neighborhood at public meeting Thursday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Eden Ranch development team is inviting local residents to an informational meeting Thursday to learn more about the proposed upscale community.

The Radbourne family envisions a tight-knit community centered around agriculture on Eden Ranch. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

The proposed agricultural- and health-focused “cluster development” would bring more than 200 homes to a 350-acre tract of undeveloped ranch land on the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Shiloh Road. The development will have lots of community-centric amenities, such as crops and orchards, a wellness center, trails, STEM school and much more. Click here for more information.

“Eden Ranch is centered around health, energy, regenerative agriculture and family,” the developers said in a statement. “We are excited to meet our immediate neighbors and those living in the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District, and the opportunity to share our unique vision.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Church, 6500 Cross Timbers Road.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

