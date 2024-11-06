Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Lewisville ISD to host public meetings about proposed school closures

Mark Smith
Lewisville ISD will hold several public meetings this month to go over proposed school closures and boundary adjustments, and how those changes would impact school feeder patterns.

District leaders recently shared recommendations with the LISD Board of Trustees for campus retirements and/or boundary adjustments to review further based on findings by the Community Efficiency Committee findings, part of the district’s effort to address declining enrollment trends. The CEC initially identified 10 schools that could be shuttered and 10 others that would have boundary adjustments, but last month, those lists were narrowed down to five and eight, respectively.

Potential campus closures:

  • B.B. Owen Elementary (The Colony HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Creekside Elementary (Lewisville HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Garden Ridge Elementary (Flower Mound HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Highland Village Elementary (Marcus HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Polser STEM Academy Elementary (Hebron HS Feeder Pattern)

Potential boundary adjustments:

  • Bluebonnet Elementary
  • Degan Elementary
  • Memorial STEM Academy Elementary
  • Old Settlers Elementary
  • Rockbrook Elementary
  • Creek Valley Middle School
  • Downing Middle School
  • Lakeview Middle School

No final decisions have been made, according to the district. Final determinations are expected to be made by next month and will take effect for the 2025-26 school year.

Over the last couple of weeks, district leaders have spent time creating proposals for each school retirement and boundary adjustment scenario across the district for the board to review further, according to LISD.

The district announced Wednesday that it will host a series of feedback meetings for each of the five feeder patterns within LISD, “where we will go over everything included in each feeder pattern proposal … These are public meetings that can be attended by anyone.”

The following “Listening Tour” meetings are scheduled for the following dates, all from 6-8:30 p.m.

Flower Mound High School Feeder Pattern:
Tuesday, Nov. 12 | Jack and Donna Clark Auditorium

The Colony High School Feeder Pattern:
Wednesday, Nov. 13 | Bobby L. Watkins Auditorium

Marcus High School Feeder Pattern:
Thursday, Nov. 14 | Larry Sigler Auditorium

Lewisville High School Feeder Pattern:
Monday, Nov. 18 | Leo C. Stuver Auditorium

Hebron High School Feeder Pattern:
Thursday, Nov. 21 | Hebron High School Auditorium

Mark Smith
