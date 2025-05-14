Circle R Ranch seeks buyer to carry on its legacy

Circle R Ranch, a 42-acre Flower Mound event venue with over five decades of history, has been listed for sale.

Owners Jason and Hillary Roberts, who have owned the ranch’s operating company since 2013 and acquired full ownership in 2017, are seeking a buyer committed to preserving its legacy.

“When the interest rates jumped, our small business loan went from 5% to now almost 11. That’s not sustainable long-term,” Jason Roberts explained. “But we’re just basically looking to see what’s out there. If there’s somebody that would be interested in continuing to run this property as it is, we’re looking to make a deal.”

Established in 1973 by Alan Powdermaker, Circle R Ranch has been a staple for corporate and charity events, school functions, and community gatherings, hosting over 100,000 guests annually.

With nearby ranches along FM 1171 filling up with million-dollar homes, local residents expressed concern that Circle R will be the next property lost to suburban sprawl.

“Absolutely not,” Roberts said regarding potential residential development. “Because whoever buys it would have to go to the town and get a zoning change and everything. That’s not who we’re looking to sell to.

“We’re exploring all kinds of different options to be able to continue to keep the ranch in place for years to come, whether that be us running it or somebody else. We actually had two of our best years back-to-back sales-wise.”