Edmondson: Congratulations to Circle R Ranch for 50 years of serving others

Congratulations to Circle R Ranch for being recognized as one of Denton County’s Heritage Businesses with 50 years of providing entertainment experience for Denton County residents.

Alan L. Powdermaker built the ranch to entertain private groups in an authentic western setting, hosting its first event on Sept. 20, 1973, with 28 guests. Since then, the beautiful 60-acre ranch in Flower Mound has hosted more than 100,000 guests each year for companies and non-profit organizations throughout the region.

In 2017, Jason and Hillary Roberts bought the ranch they have operated since 2013. Jason Roberts started at Circle R in the 1990s, working his way from bussing tables to production manager to general manager before creating Genuine Texas Hospitality LLC as the ranch’s operating company.

And, the rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years, I have attended many events at the Circle R Ranch, which even includes our annual employee and family picnic for Denton County.

The ranch is considered among the best in the industry, having earned multiple awards, including national recognition.

We are fortunate to have them in our county and I am certainly grateful to have them in Precinct 4.

They now are among a few Heritage Businesses in Denton County, including such well-known names as ACME Brick, Adams Exterminating Company, Beasley’s Jewelry, Bill Utter Ford, Cupboard Natural Foods and Café, Davis Purity Bakery, Inc., the Denton Record-Chronicle, Huffines Auto Group, Jagoe Public Company, Lakeview Marina, McNeill’s Appliance, Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, Pilot Point Post-Signal, Ramey King Insurance, The Ranchman’s Café, Smitty’s Floor Covering, Stephens’ Grocery, Thomas Ethan Allen and Weldon’s Saddle Shop.

While a number of these heritage businesses have closed, many remain operating today.

And, quite a few, I might add, are within Precinct 4 – a fact I am proud to acknowledge.

These mostly family-owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our economy here in Denton County. Recognizing their contributions to the foundation of our thriving business community is an honor we hope to continue for years to come.

