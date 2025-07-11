Flower Mound High School names new head baseball coach

Flower Mound’s assistant baseball coach Ben Sartor has been promoted to head coaching duties, the school announced on Thursday.

Sartor has spent the last 11 years as the Jags’ assistant baseball coach and serving in the classroom as a Social Studies teacher. He has also served as the pitching coach for the program for the last 10 years.

“I’m super excited,” said Sartor. “I’ve been here a long time and I’ve got a lot of good relationships with the kids, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

He will take over head coaching duties for Danny Wallace, who just finished his 35th year in coaching and his 32nd as a head high school coach in Texas.

In 12 years at Flower Mound, Wallace led the Jaguars to five district championships, four regional finals appearances, one state semi-finals and two State Championships.

“You can’t say enough about Coach Wallace,” said Sartor. “Obviously, what he does works, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to take over.”

Last year, the Jags lost in the first round of the playoffs, but Sartor said he wants to continue the program’s consistent pursuit of playoff success and positive culture.

“I feel like our program is in a great state,” he said. “We got a lot of kids coming back from last year’s team that will bring some experience, so I feel good about our chances, but I want to keep our kids humble and make sure we’re playing the game the right way.”

Sartor said he has received plenty of congratulations from coaches around the area, including cross-town rival Marcus’s head coach Jeff Sherman.

He said he’s excited to continue the rivalry between the two schools.

“It’s probably one of the best rivalries out there,” he said. “Their kids are just like ours that grew up in Flower Mound with a love for baseball and we’re appreciative of that.”

Sartor also said he’s ready to take on the challenge of coaching in the DFW Metroplex, where the competition can be grueling.

“The talent in North Texas is tremendous and to be able to lead these men in the game of baseball is a great honor that I’m really looking forward to,” he said.

Before coaching, Sartor graduated from Irving High School where he played three sports, including catcher on the baseball team. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Tarleton State University.

While playing at Tarleton, he was a two-time All Lone Star Conference catcher.

He graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and began his coaching career as a baseball assistant with Tarleton. After that, he began his high school coaching career at his alma mater, Irving High School.

Sartor has also coached with Arlington High School, Haltom High School, D-Bat and the TCL Collegiate Summer League.

He has a son, Jackson, that plays on the varsity team and a younger daughter, Riley Kate. Sartor and his wife, Kim, have been married for 19 years.