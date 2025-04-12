Marcus baseball wins pitchers’ duel in finale of Mound Showdown

Marcus was no-hit until the fifth inning, but the Marauders shifted the momentum and beat Flower Mound 3-2 on a two-run double from Mason Jones and an excellent pitching performance from starter Luke Davis in the second game of the Mound Showdown.

“We still didn’t play a clean game, but we got a big hit from Mason Jones and Luke Davis threw strikes and kept them off balance,” said Marcus head coach Jeff Sherman. “We got the hit when we needed it, but tonight was all about pitching–we needed a big Friday performance.”

Starting pitching set both teams up well for a chance to win on a perfect night for baseball that enticed a packed crowd to watch the rivalry game between Marcus and Flower Mound.

Both starters were dominant for the first three innings.

Davis gave up a hit-by-pitch and a pair of hits early in the game, but kept the Jaguars off the scoreboard for the first three innings.

Flower Mound starter Cooper Harris returned after dealing with an injury for four weeks and kept a perfect game through the first three innings.

In the top of the fourth, the Jaguars took the lead on a two-run double from Jaden Love, but the Marauders answered quickly.

Marcus’ first baserunner came via a Rock Duer walk to lead off the bottom half of the fourth. He made it to third after a balk and a stolen base.

Duer came around to score on a wild pitch from Harris, getting the Marauders on the board without a hit and ending Harris’ night.

He finished with three innings pitches, six strikeouts, two walks, one earned run and no hits allowed.

“It was nice to have Cooper [Harris] back on the mound tonight,” said Flower Mound head coach Danny Wallace. “We pulled him because of his pitch count, but we were happy to see him throw.”

Sherman gave credit to Harris for his work, as well.

“When there is a guy named Cooper Harris on the mound, we know we aren’t getting many hits,” said Marcus head coach Jeff Sherman. “Getting him back is going to help them a lot.”

Marcus’ first hit of the game came in the fifth with a leadoff single from Cole Schott. He advanced to second when Easton Mitchell singled right behind him.

Marauder right fielder Jones put Marcus ahead with a two-run double that scored Schott and Mitchell.

For the lead! Mason Jones turns on one for a 2-run double down the left field line and the Marauders take the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th.

Both teams went down quietly in the sixth, ending Davis’ night on the mound. He finished with six innings pitched, four strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs.

Marcus closer Cesar Bustamante came in to shut the door in the seventh.

He struck out the first Jaguar, got the next to pop out and the third to line out to a diving Levi Groves at first base, sealing the win for the Marauders.

“Bustamante has changed roles a lot this season and it was really about trying to find the right matchup,” said Sherman. “It’s about what pitcher is going to step up and that was him tonight.”

Splitting the Mound Showdown series

With the win, Marcus evens the series against Flower Mound this year. On Tuesday, the Jaguars handed the Marauders their first district loss 4-3 in the first game of the Mound Showdown.

“You always want to win both, but splits are good,” said Wallace.

For Marcus, this win was an opportunity to bounce back with five games left in the season.

“In the first game, we didn’t execute where we needed to and they got the big hit,” said Sherman. “Tonight was a reverse of that–we got a big hit and had some great pitching and that’s what it’s going to take for us to get into the playoffs.”

Marcus will play two games against Little Elm next week. Flower Mound will play two games against Coppell next week.