Small plane crash under investigation near Justin airport

A small aircraft crashed Friday evening near Propwash Airport in southwest Denton County.

According to the Justin Fire Department, the crash occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. near 15663 Cessna Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft involved was a 2019 Saberwing Lightsport, which went down under unknown circumstances. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were aboard or the extent of any injuries. The scene remains secured while the investigation continues.

“We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area,” said Justin Fire Chief Matthew Mitchell. “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.”

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation and response, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Texas Department of Public Safety, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Justin Police Department.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate and maintain the integrity of the scene.

Check back for updates.