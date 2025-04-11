Police chase ends in Lantana golf course

A welfare check turned into a police chase that ended on the course of the Lantana Golf Club early Friday afternoon, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report for a welfare check on an 18-year-old male, Christopher King of Denton, who was driving a red sedan.

When a patrolling unit located the car, it attempted to pull the car over, but the car didn’t stop.

King proceeded to drive northbound on Lantana Trail before turning into the golf course just before Canyon Crossing, near hole six.

He abandoned the car and fled on foot, but was eventually caught and taken into custody by an officer.

King was booked into the Denton County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.