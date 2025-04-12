Annual Easter Sunrise Service hosted by Trinity Presbyterian this year

The Summit Club of Flower Mound put up crosses Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in preparation for the Easter Sunrise Service at The Flower Mound on April 20 at 6:30 a.m.

This is the 51st time the event will be held, which makes it one of the oldest traditions of the Summit Club, said member Don McDaniel.

“We’ve been doing this very consistently, so it has really grown and become a community event,” he said.

This year, the service will be hosted by the Trinity Presbyterian Church. It will start at 6:30 a.m. so that it culminates around 6:52 a.m., right at the projected sunrise. McDaniel urged attendees to arrive around 6 a.m. to allow ample time to park and make the trek up the mound.

The service is an Easter celebration, but McDaniel said anybody is welcome to join.

“The Summit Club, itself, is non-denominational and even though this is a religious event, it is in no way exclusive,” he said. “It’s a fantastic way to enjoy nature and be on the mound with folks from the community, even if it isn’t necessarily a part of your faith.”

McDaniel also said that any church is welcome to host, they just have to reach out to the club so they can start organizing.

This event is also a collaborative effort. The Summit Club works with the Flower Mound Foundation, which owns the mound, and the Women of Flower Mound.

The Women of Flower Mound will help get the word out about the event and then serve donuts, juice and coffee on the morning of the event.

For more information on the Summit Club, read here. For more information on the Women of Flower Mound, click here. And, for more information on the Flower Mound Foundation, click here.