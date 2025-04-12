City of Justin Update – April 2025

Spring is in full swing and there’s a lot happening in Justin! Our city continues to grow, and I’m excited to share that one of our newest developments, Justin Town Square, is officially open for business. This area is already welcoming new businesses, with LAV Nails & Spa being one of the first to open its doors. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing spa day or just a fresh manicure, be sure to check them out and support local!

Business is booming all across Justin, and we are seeing more and more grand openings. 1911 Beef, which recently opened its doors, will be celebrating with a special grand opening event on April 12. If you haven’t had a chance to stop by yet, this is a great opportunity to check out their locally-sourced premium beef and enjoy the festivities. Keep an eye out for even more businesses opening soon—we love seeing our community grow and thrive!

Speaking of exciting events, it’s almost time for one of Justin’s favorite traditions—Justin Fun Day! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 20, from 12-6 p.m. at Community Park. This all-day, family-friendly event is packed with activities, including a rodeo, armadillo racing, food trucks, a kid zone, and so much more. It’s the perfect way to spend a spring afternoon with family, friends, and neighbors.

I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and support our local businesses. As Justin continues to grow, events like Fun Day remind us of the strong sense of community that makes our city such a special place to call home.

I look forward to seeing y’all there!