Drowning victim recovered from Lewisville Lake

A 23-year-old female’s body was recovered from the Lewisville Lake on Sunday morning after she was reported to have drowned earlier that morning.

According to officials, Alyssa Benet Jones was found dead in the water near a private boat dock around 7:34 a.m.

The Texas Game Wardens responded to the report and Lewisville Fire Department retrieved Jones from the water.

Officials said Jones was not wearing a life jacket and that alcohol may have been a factor.

According to the Denton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jones’s cause of death was drowning and she was found about 300 yards northwest of Sneaky Pete’s restaurant.

According to WFAA, Lewisville PD’s detectives are still investigating, but no signs of foul play are suspected at this time.

This drowning adds to the string of drownings at Lewisville Lake over the last few months.

At the end of June, a 28-year-old man’s body was recovered after he went under water near a boat and never resurfaced.

Just 10 days before that, Game Wardens recovered the bodies of a male and a female after their boat washed ashore without them in it. The search began on a Tuesday and both bodies were recovered by Thursday.