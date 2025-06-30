Body of Mississippi man recovered from Lake Lewisville

The body of a 28-year-old male, Cleveland Whiteside of Mississippi, was recovered from Lake Lewisville by Lewisville Fire Department divers on Sunday.

Whiteside went underwater near a boat and didn’t resurface on Saturday evening around 7:45 p.m. That’s when he was first reported as a possible water fatality to Texas Game Wardens.

The search went on until his body was recovered on Sunday.

Divers with the Lewisville Fire Department recovered the body, but Texas Game Wardens and Towboat U.S. also assisted in the recovery.

Whiteside was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This marks the third body recovered from Lake Lewisville in a 10-day span.