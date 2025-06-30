Marty B’s to revive historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse in newest venture

The Marty B’s enterprises in southern Denton County will expand to the other side of I-35W with the purchase of the historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse in Ponder.

Marty Bryan, the owner of the Marty B’s businesses, said he wants to keep the authenticity of the historic steakhouse while putting his touch on the surrounding buildings.

“Our intention is to basically maintain the authenticity if the steakhouse and then we’re going to add a saloon next to it, which will seat around 50 people,” he said. “Then, at some point, we plan to create an outdoor live music patio.”

The new name of the restaurant will be Ranchman’s by Marty B, which honors the original steakhouse while adding Marty B’s signature.

Bryan said the steakhouse and saloon should be open sometime this year and the patio will be fully opened with entertainment in spring 2026. After the saloon opens, there should be room to serve up to 150 people.

“Ranchman’s by Marty B is already bringing exciting opportunities to the Town of Ponder,” said Ponder Mayor Nick McGregor. “Marty’s commitment to excellence aligns closely with our community’s values, and his team is contributing to the kind of economic growth we desire for Ponder.”

Bryan’s desire to revive the historic steakhouse, which closed about two years ago after owner Dave Ross retired, was to give a small town like Ponder something where the community can come together.

“It’s really going to be a treat for the local community,” he said. “I really feel like it’ll be in line with all of our other places, which creates spaces for people to come together, connect with their friends and family and celebrate life. That’s the purpose behind everything that I do.”

When Bryan saw the restaurant was for sale, he felt a connection to the area, similar to what he felt when he started Marty B’s in Bartonville eight years ago.

“I love being able to work with a small town like Ponder,” said Bryan. “Because I grew up in a small town, so I want to be able to create something neat for the community to enjoy.”

The building that Bryan bought was built in 1903.

In 1948, Pete Jackson founded Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse. Under her, the store began its reputation that attracted hundreds of celebrities and millionaires to visit throughout its history.

When Bryan reopens the restaurant’s doors, he wants it to be a continuation of that history.

“The way it looks now is going to be very, very similar to how it looks when I open,” he said. “It’s going to be really neat to create some nostalgia because a lot of people grew up going to the Ponder Steakhouse, so to be able to give those folks an opportunity to come and experience that again is going to be fun.”

Bryan said working with the Town to revive a restaurant so important to the Town’s history has been smooth sailing.

“It’s a great community of like-minded folks,” he said. “And working with the Town has been incredible. It’s always good to want to go to a place, but it’s really good when the place wants you to go there, too.”

The Town was excited for Bryan to come and is excited to see what the future holds for the partnership.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Marty and look forward to continued collaboration in the years ahead,” said McGregor.

To read more about the plethora of businesses that fall under the Marty B’s umbrella in southern Denton County, click here.