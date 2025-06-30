Travel with Terri: Celebrate America this week with cool and unique activities

The Fourth of July is approaching fast, and you don’t have to travel far outside southern Denton County for some cool and unique Independence Day activities. Have you made plans? If not, you should know about these patriotic fun festivities where you can cool off, enjoy fireworks, stay safe, walk through gardens, and hear live music.

Patriotic Poolside

There will be an energetic vibe this Fourth of July at Fairmont Dallas, where they will be turning up the heat with luxe beats! On Friday, July 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., guests and locals alike are invited to kick off the holiday weekend with the ultimate poolside celebration.

Visit the terrace rooftop, where a Junior Olympic-sized Pool overlooks Downtown Dallas’ iconic skyline, and a lush garden provides a serene getaway. A live DJ will keep the energy high, while attendees cool off with frozen cocktails, handcrafted mocktails, bubbly, and seasonal light bites available for purchase.

For non-hotel guests, ResortPass offers the Day Pass, starting at $10 per child and $25 per adult. Enjoy full access to the Junior Olympic-sized pool, complete with chaise lounges, towels, shaded cabanas, Wi-Fi, and friendly poolside service. Fairmont Dallas – 1717 N Akard Street, Dallas.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Revel in a patriotic atmosphere as Dallas Winds perform during the Star Spangled Spectacular at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Featuring live music and indoor fireworks, this 4th of July event ensures high-energy fun for all ages. Don’t miss grabbing a hot dog and a scoop of ice cream inside the air-conditioned space. This begins at 1 pm on Friday, July 4th. The cost is $35 – $91. Valet parking is available by the main entrance on Flora Street. Morton H. Myerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora Street, Dallas.

Enlightening Adventure

Celebrate at the ICR Discovery Center, where you can enjoy 20% off Exhibit Hall and Planetarium tickets! Dive into fascinating exhibits and marvel at the wonders of the cosmos, making this July 4th both educational and unforgettable. Bring your family and friends for a day of discovery and fun at a special holiday discount! Join us at 11 a.m. for a special presentation from ICR’s Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Jim Johnson, about remembering and honoring America’s providential independence. ICR Discovery Center – 1830 Royal Lane, Dallas.

A Bang of a Deal at Bush Presidential Museum

Enjoy free admission from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and extended hours this Fourth of July at the George W. Bush Museum! Step into history to reflect on the defining moments that have shaped our nation and leave inspired to help write the next chapter of the American story. George W. Bush Presidential Center – 2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas.

Festive Fourth Family Fun Weekend

July 4-6, celebrate Independence Day Weekend at the Arboretum! Stroll through the garden at the height of summer bloom, enjoy live music, visit the petting zoo, and explore hands-on STEM activities in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. To visit the Dallas Arboretum, guests will need to reserve tickets ahead of time on a specific date and for a specific time. Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Road, Dallas.

Be Safe

TNT Fireworks is promoting its “Safe and Responsible Fireworks Use” campaign with three key tips: Stay Legal, Be Safe, and Act Responsibly. Consumers are urged to check local laws before purchasing or using fireworks, buy only from licensed retailers, and choose safe, debris-free locations for displays. Safety precautions include keeping water and fire extinguishers nearby, avoiding fireworks near dry brush, soaking used fireworks before disposal, and never handling fireworks under the influence. TNT also emphasizes keeping children away from fireworks and avoiding homemade or commercial-grade products. For more tips, visit TNTFireworks.com.