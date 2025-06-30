Sheriff’s Corner – June 2025

Are you, or do you know a female who is 15 years old or older? Would you be interested in learning powerful self-defense skills that can empower both your mind and body? If so, the Woman’s Empowerment Program is for you! You will acquire advanced skills to recognize, avoid, and defend yourself in potentially dangerous situations.

The Woman’s Empowerment Program is a free class designed to teach women self-defense from both a mental and physical perspective. The program aims to enhance situational awareness and build self-confidence, helping some participants develop new confidence levels while restoring it for others. You will also hear real and raw testimonies from local domestic violence survivors who have graduated from the program.

The class is structured in two parts: the first hour is spent in the classroom, followed by an hour and a half of practical training. Participants will hit bags, learn strikes, and practice techniques to escape an attacker. The focus is on survival and personal safety.

According to Social Solutions, over 10 million women and men in the United States experience domestic violence each year, and millions of American women have been victims of sexual assault, which accounts for 90 percent of adult sexual assault victims. It’s essential to understand that sexual assault is never the victim’s fault, and it’s never too early to learn how to protect oneself.

Please help spread the word! We would love to see you on Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register, please email [email protected] with your full name and contact information. If you would like more information, please call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1552.